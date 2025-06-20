Just As Tesla Lined Up Its Big Move, Waymo Went Bigger

Waymo announced on Wednesday that it has submitted an application for a permit to test its self-driving vehicles in New York City, marking the Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG subsidiary's initial move to the nation's largest city.

The Details: Waymo is seeking approval from the New York City Department of Transportation to operate its autonomous vehicles in Manhattan, each with a human safety driver ready to take control if needed.

New York's laws are particularly strict when it comes to autonomous vehicles. Even if Waymo secures the permit, it will still face significant hurdles before it can launch commercial services or conduct driverless tests in the city.

New York's regulations for autonomous vehicle demonstrations require a human operator in the driver's seat, a $5 million insurance policy and thorough training for every test vehicle operator.

Despite these obstacles, Waymo is pushing for legislative changes that would allow vehicles to operate without a human driver present.

What Else: Waymo's move into New York City comes as Tesla, Inc. TSLA prepares for its long-awaited robotaxi launch in Austin, TX, scheduled for June 22.

Tesla has reportedly begun sending invitations, mainly to influencers and long-time Tesla supporters,which grant access to hail autonomous rides using a new Robotaxi app within a designated area of the city.

Each ride will be in one of 10 Model Y SUVs equipped with Tesla's Full Self-Driving software accompanied by a Tesla employee in the front passenger seat, serving as a safety monitor but not actively driving the vehicle.

CEO Elon Musk highlighted Tesla's extreme safety standards for the robotaxi test launch and expressed optimism about scaling the service quickly if the Austin pilot proves successful.

