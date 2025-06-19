Bill Gates Lands Nvidia As Partner In $650 Million Nuclear Push To Power AI Revolution

Nvidia Corporation's NVDA venture capital arm, NVentures, has joined a $650 million funding round for TerraPower, a nuclear energy company founded by Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates.

What Happened: The investment also includes participation from HD Hyundai and aims to bring TerraPower's Natrium reactor online in Wyoming by 2030.

TerraPower's reactor design, developed with the U.S. Department of Energy's Advanced Reactor Demonstration Project, features a 345-megawatt small modular reactor (SMR) coupled with a molten salt energy storage system that can scale up to 1 gigawatt.

Construction has begun on non-nuclear parts of the facility, but full regulatory approval from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission is not expected until 2026, reported The Register.

The company originally planned to launch in 2028, but delays followed the loss of its Russian fuel supply after the Ukraine invasion.

Why It's Important: With generative AI models demanding massive computing power, data centers are struggling to find clean, scalable and reliable energy sources. Nuclear energy—particularly small modular reactors—is increasingly viewed by tech giants as a long-term solution.

Head of NVentures, Mohamed Siddeek, said nuclear will be essential "as AI continues to transform industries."

TerraPower has already signed an agreement to supply nuclear power to Sabey Data Centers and joins a growing list of nuclear efforts across the tech sector. Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Microsoft and Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google have all announced partnerships or projects involving nuclear energy.

Price Action: Nvidia shares have risen 5.18% since the start of the year and are up 11.24% over the past 12 months. On Wednesday, the stock advanced 0.94% to close at $145.48, per Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate consistent upward momentum for Nvidia across short-, medium and long-term timeframes. Additional performance insights are available here.

