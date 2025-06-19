JD Vance Gets Suspended On BlueSky After First Post, Platform Says It Was A Mistake: 'We Welcome The Vice President'

Vice President JD Vance‘s debut on the social media platform Bluesky lasted less than 30 minutes before automated systems suspended his account Wednesday, marking another high-profile content moderation incident for the X alternative.

What Happened: Vance posted his first message at 4:50 p.m. ET, writing: “Hello Bluesky, I’ve been told this app has become the place to go for common sense political discussion and analysis. So I’m thrilled to be here to engage with all of you.”

Hello Bluesky, I've been told this app has become the place to go for common sense political discussion and analysis. So I'm thrilled to be here to engage with all of you. — JD Vance (@jd-vance-1.bsky.social) 2025-06-18T20:49:56.916Z

The platform’s automated impersonation detection system flagged the account as potentially fraudulent, according to a Bluesky spokesperson. “Vice President Vance’s account was briefly flagged by our automated systems that try to detect impersonation attempts which have targeted public figures like him in the past,” the company told Newsweek.

Bluesky restored the account within 20 minutes and added a verification badge. “We welcome the Vice President to join the conversation on Bluesky,” the company said.

Why It Matters: The incident highlights ongoing challenges facing social media platforms as they balance automated content moderation with user experience. Bluesky, launched in February 2023, has attracted over 36 million users as an alternative to Elon Musk‘s X platform.

The platform faces pressure to maintain user growth amid criticism from prominent users, including Mark Cuban, who recently said Bluesky has “grown ruder and more hateful” and lacks “diversity of thought.”

In February, Jack Dorsey attributed Bluesky's growth to users fleeing X (formerly Twitter), calling it "not a great way to build a product." He emphasized that Bluesky's appeal lies in its user-controlled algorithms, a feature he believes will attract users over time.

