If ‘Make America Great Again‘ had a showroom, Tesla Inc. TSLA would likely be parked front and center.

According to Cars.com's 2025 American-Made Index, Elon Musk's EV empire has once again dominated the rankings, with the Model 3 reclaiming the No. 1 spot after a one-year hiatus.

And, with Donald Trump back in the White House and reshoring back in the headlines, Tesla’s Fremont-made EVs look like the poster cars for “America First” manufacturing.

Tesla's Red, White & Blue Revival

All four of Tesla's U.S.-built passenger models swept the top four positions, proving once again that for car buyers looking to go all-in on "made in America," it doesn't get more red, white and blue than the all-electric Silicon Valley juggernaut.

Since entering the index in 2020, Tesla's domestic clout has only accelerated. The company has now placed all four of its models – Model 3, Y, S, and X – in the top 10 for three years running. Tesla isn't just winning the EV race – it's become the unofficial flagbearer of Made-in-America in a MAGA 2.0 world.

In a political climate doubling down on U.S. manufacturing, Tesla's factory floors in California and Texas are doing the talking—loud and clear. With its Fremont, California, and Austin, Texas, facilities humming at full tilt, Tesla's footprint on American soil is bigger than ever.

Model 3 Back On Top

That manufacturing muscle has earned Tesla some serious bragging rights. The Model 3, which was dethroned last year by the Model Y, is back on top, while the Model S and X also climbed in the rankings. The Model Y, now produced in both California and Texas, shares the second-place spot.

Compare that with the pre-2020 years, when legacy automakers dominated the index. In 2021, the Ford Mustang and Jeep Cherokee were top contenders.

Tesla's resurgence at the top of the index is particularly timely. With Trump back on the political stage, Tesla's all-electric fleet has become a symbol not just of innovation but of America First manufacturing pride.

EVs Dominate In 2025 Rankings

Fast-forward to 2025 when it's electric-or-bust. Eleven EVs now feature in the top 10 and beyond, showing that the push toward electrification isn't just hype – it's a factory-floor reality.

For all the noise around tariffs, tax credits, and reshoring, Tesla isn't waiting for Washington to set the pace. It's already built a made-in-America machine — and it's winning, both on the factory floor and the stock ticker. In 2025, the message is clear: if there's a MAGA-era badge for manufacturing dominance, it's got a Tesla logo on it.

And for Tesla stockholders, this may be the kind of narrative tailwind the stock needs after months of volatility, politics, patriotism, and production all pointing in the same direction.

