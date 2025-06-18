June 18, 2025 6:06 AM 1 min read

IAS Expands Tools To Help Meta Ads Perform Better On Facebook And Instagram

by Anusuya Lahiri Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

Integral Ad Science IAS on Wednesday announced the launch of new contextual category reporting for Meta Platforms META, expanding measurement reporting across Facebook and Instagram Feed and Reels.

The company said in a press release that this launch demonstrates IAS and Meta’s continued collaboration to deliver independent third-party measurement and optimization tools to support advertisers’ brand suitability and performance goals.

Meta Platforms could potentially generate over $10 billion in annual ad revenue from its WhatsApp messaging service by 2028, according to Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney, assuming average advertising revenue of $6 per daily user and boost daily usage of the Updates tab to 1.7 billion users by 2028.

Also Read: Meta On The Verge Of $15 Billion Deal With Scale AI: Report

Meta reported earnings of $6.43 per share, topping analyst estimates of $5.21 per share, and total revenue increased 16%. Advertising drove revenue, with ad impressions jumping 5% and the average price per ad increasing by 10%.

Wall Street analysts, including JP Morgan, highlighted Meta’s new AI models, Andromeda and GEM, which deliver tangible improvements in advertising. Andromeda, powered by advanced hardware, has increased ad quality by 8%, while GEM has boosted ad conversions on Reels by up to 5%, as per JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth. The analysts continue to view Meta as the best-positioned digital ad player.

Price Action: META stock was trading higher by 0.58% to $701.29 premarket at last check Wednesday.

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

