Marvell Launches New Power Regulator And 2nm Memory Chips To Boost AI, Cloud Efficiency

Data infrastructure chip company Marvell Technology MRVL on Tuesday announced its Package Integrated Voltage Regulator (PIVR) power solutions.

These solutions transform power delivery systems and enable hyperscalers like Amazon.Com Inc AMZN, Meta Platforms META, Microsoft Corp MSFT, Alphabet Inc GOOGL Google to boost returns on AI and cloud infrastructure.

The pre-validated power solutions effectively allow system designers to accelerate the shift to more minor, faster, integrated silicon chips and passives tightly coupled with the processor.

The smaller size, closer proximity, and higher performance provide a foundation for developing 4+ kilowatt compute platforms that hyperscalers can utilize to elevate computing operations in racks or data centers dramatically.

The Marvell PIVR power solution enables multiple infrastructure optimizations. This solution controls the flow of electricity to a semiconductor, reducing the comparatively high voltages from power supplies to the sub-1V levels consumed by advanced processors, filtering the electrical waveform, and strictly controlling voltage levels.

The company also expanded its custom technology platform by launching the 2nm custom Static Random Access Memory (SRAM), designed to boost the performance of custom XPUs and devices powering cloud data centers and AI clusters.

Marvell custom SRAM delivers up to 6 gigabits of high-speed memory while significantly reducing memory power consumption and die area at comparable densities.

Delivering the highest bandwidth per square millimeter in the industry, Marvell custom SRAM enables chip designers to recover up to 15% of the total area of a 2nm design.

Marvell custom SRAM also consumes up to 66% less power than standard on-chip SRAM at equivalent densities, operating at up to 3.75 GHz.

For context, Marvell Technology specializes in designing semiconductor solutions that power modern data infrastructure. It focuses on high-performance chips for cloud computing, networking, storage, 5G, and automotive applications.

In May, JP Morgan analyst Harlan Sur expressed optimism over the company, citing its strong market leadership in optical connectivity, synergies with its Storage, Networking, and embedded processing franchises, and its solid growth outlook in AI/Networking. Sur noted that Marvell is tracking to drive $4 billion in AI revenues this year (ASICs + networking), up 2x+ year over year, with a strong growth profile into calendar year 2026.

Price Action: MRVL stock was trading lower by 1.28% to $69.52 at last check Tuesday.

Photo by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock