Oracle Launches New Defense Program To Help US Military Tap Into AI And Cloud Tech

Oracle Corp ORCL announced on Tuesday the establishment of the Oracle Defense Ecosystem, a new global initiative aimed at enhancing the delivery of technology innovation to defense and government sectors.

The ecosystem is designed to strengthen U.S. and allied national security. It seeks to accelerate the adoption of emerging defense technologies by providing defense innovators with opportunities to utilize cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

Oracle Defense Ecosystem provides defense technology innovators with access to Oracle’s cloud and AI technologies, sales support, compliance guidance (CMMC, SCCA), and business tools (Palantir, NetSuite).

It seeks to address the challenges faced by national security teams in accessing cutting-edge cloud and AI technologies, particularly from emerging vendors, due to complex procurement processes and strict qualification standards.

The ecosystem will utilize Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), which is trusted by the defense and government sector and meets stringent compliance requirements.

Initial members of the Oracle Defense Ecosystem include Arqit, Blackshark.ai, Entanglement, Fenix Group, now part of Nokia Federal Solutions, Koniku, Kraken, Mattermost, Metron, SensusQ, and Whitespace.

The company announced Oracle Compute Cloud@Customer Isolated, a secure, sovereign compute cloud service that can be disconnected from the internet.

This service provides governments and regulated industries with the required level of security and control for confidential data.

For governments, ministries of defense, intelligence agencies, and telecommunications and healthcare organizations, Oracle Compute Cloud@Customer Isolated is designed to help minimize risks of attacks, adhere to stringent regulations, and support national security.

Oracle and Nextcloud, a European company, announced a partnership that will bring Nextcloud Hub, an open-source content collaboration platform that enables teams to collaborate across mobile, desktop, and web interfaces, to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

Government and enterprise customers can deploy Nextcloud Hub across OCI’s sovereign cloud solutions, including public, government, dedicated, and air-gapped regions.

Oracle partnered with Metron to provide scalable decision support solutions for multi-domain operations. Oracle and Metron solutions enable defense organizations to outpace their adversaries in the OODA (observe, orient, decide, and act) loop by providing them with the tools to make swift, informed decisions based on data insights, the company said in a press release.

In addition, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), available across all U.S. security fabrics, offers a scalable, high-performance, and cost-effective way for Metron’s decision support technology to help defense organizations bolster their data security and resilience across battlefield networks.

In another significant defense news development, OpenAI bagged a $200 million defense contract to develop artificial intelligence capabilities for national security applications, according to Department of Defense contracts on Monday.

ORCL Price Action: Oracle stock is trading lower by 0.76% to $209.50 premarket at last check Tuesday.

