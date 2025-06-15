Taiwan Blacklists Huawei And SMIC, Citing National Security — Manufacturers Must Carefully Assess 'Transaction Risks' As US-Led Chip War With China Intensifies

On Sunday, Taiwan added Chinese tech giants Huawei Technologies and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMIC) to its strategic export control list, signaling escalating efforts to restrict Beijing's access to advanced chip technologies.

What Happened: Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs updated its strategic high-tech commodities entity list on June 10, adding 601 entities—including Huawei and SMIC—alongside organizations from Russia, Iran and Myanmar, reported Reuters.

The ministry cited "the prevention of arms proliferation and other national security considerations" as the reason behind this development.

The updated list was published on the ministry's trade administration website and includes references to terrorist groups like the Taliban and al-Qaeda.

See Also: Analyzing NVIDIA In Comparison To Competitors In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Industry

“Manufacturers must comply with export control regulations, fulfil their verification obligations and carefully assess transaction risks,” the statement read.

Why It's Important: Taiwan is home to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. TSM, the world's largest contract chipmaker and a key supplier to global firms like Nvidia Corporation NVDA.

Adding Huawei and SMIC to the blacklist reflects growing concerns over Chinese firms allegedly stealing intellectual property and poaching chip talent from Taiwan.

Today's Best Finance Deals

Both companies are at the center of China's ambitions to build a self-reliant semiconductor supply chain amid sweeping U.S. export restrictions. The move aligns with Washington's efforts to choke off China's access to high-end chips and AI technologies, especially those involving U.S.-origin tools and software.

Earlier this week, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announced the company will exclude China from future revenue and profit forecasts due to U.S. export restrictions.

Nvidia had to halt shipments of its China-specific H20 AI chips, leading to a $2.5 billion revenue loss in the first quarter. While the company anticipated a $5.5 billion hit from excess inventory, it ended up recording a $4.5 billion charge.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that Nvidia continues to show robust upward momentum across short, medium and long-term timeframes. Additional performance metrics can be accessed here.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image Via Shutterstock