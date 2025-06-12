Are Robots The Answer To China's Aged Care Crisis? Beijing Launches Massive Trial To Test If Machines Can Cook, Clean And Console The Elderly

Are robots the solution to China's growing aged care problem? The Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has announced a large-scale trial program to test whether intelligent machines can provide not just physical assistance, but also emotional support for its expanding senior population.

What Happened: The ministry has invited private companies with proven track records in elder care to apply for the initiative.

Firms must have robust environmental, credit, and safety records to qualify. Selected participants must develop at least 200 robots and deploy them across 20 test sites within two years of approval.

The robots will be evaluated on a wide range of abilities, including cooking, cleaning, and fall prevention, to feeding, lifting, and assisting with going to the toilet, and outdoor mobility.

In addition to physical support, the Ministry has also called for building machines capable of "anti-wandering and anti-falling" features for dementia patients and tools that can identify early symptoms of cognitive decline.

They are also looking for robots that can hold conversations in various dialects, read books and newspapers, and even place video calls to family members. Described as "intelligent communication companion service robots," these machines are expected to counter loneliness and act as possible substitutes for pets.

Why It Matters: While the ministry does not explicitly call for humanoid design, the features described are most closely associated with human caregiving.

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk, in an article for China's cyberspace authority in 2022, floated an idea somewhat similar to what the ministry is looking for: “Perhaps in less than a decade, people will be able to buy a robot for their parents as a birthday gift,” he wrote, referring to Tesla's humanoid robots currently in development.

Last month, Musk shared his belief that humanoid robots will start impacting countries’ GDPs in "4-5 years." He weighed in on the massive amounts of power humanoid robots will require to function to the height of their capabilities.

Musk has also asserted that Optimus, his company's humanoid robot, is capable of learning tasks simply by watching YouTube videos, much like humans can.

Nvidia Corp. NVDA CEO Jensen Huang has suggested that Optimus might be the first humanoid robot to reach both mass production and advanced technical capability. "I think this is likely to be the next multi-trillion-dollar industry," he said.

Recently, Nvidia unveiled Isaac GR00T, labeled as "the world's first open, fully customizable foundation model for humanoid robots, enabling generalized reasoning and skill development."

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock