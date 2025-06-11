Marvell Unveils Custom UALink Tech To Supercharge AI Data Centers With Faster, Scalable Performance

Marvell Technology MRVL announced its custom Ultra Accelerator Link (UALink) scale-up offering on Wednesday.

As part of Marvell’s comprehensive IP portfolio for custom AI compute platforms, the new custom UALink solution delivers open standards-based scale-up interconnect with high compute utilization and low latency, enabling greater efficiency and scalability between AI accelerators and switches in next-generation accelerated infrastructure.

The custom UALink solution enables customers to deliver scale-up interconnects for hundreds or thousands of AI accelerators in a scale-up deployment.

Paired with Marvell’s custom silicon capabilities, compute vendors can build solutions, including custom accelerators with UALink controllers and custom switches. The combination of Marvell’s advanced packaging technology and the custom UALink architecture enables optimal performance for rack-scale AI.

Marvell empowers hyperscalers to build next-generation AI infrastructure with the performance, interoperability and efficiency required to support AI workloads.

Forrest Norrod, executive vice president and general manager of Data Center Solutions Group, Advanced Micro Devices AMD, said the company looked forward to continued collaboration within the open UALink ecosystem to advance scale-up networks, highlighting the importance of UALink custom solutions from Marvell, which are essential to the future of AI.

Wall Street analysts said Marvell reported a beat and raise in the first quarter, driven by continued growth in Data Center revenues. The company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of 62 cents per share, which beat the Street estimate of 61 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $1.9 billion, which beat the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion.

Marvell sees second-quarter net revenue of $2 billion, plus or minus 5% and non-GAAP EPS of 67 cents, plus or minus five cents.

KeyBanc and Cantor Fitzgerald analysts noted management confidence in the company’s opportunity at Amazon.Com Inc AMZN AWS-related custom AI XPUs with design win with Microsoft Corp MSFT on Maia 200, an additional catalyst.

Price Action: MRVL stock was trading higher by 0.97% to $69.46 at last check Wednesday.

Photo: Shutterstock