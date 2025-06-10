June 10, 2025 5:52 AM 1 min read

Tesla's Model Y Tops China SUV Sales Chart In May With Over 24,700 Cars Sold

by Badar Shaikh Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

In what could prove to be a relief for Elon Musk's EV giant Tesla Inc.'s TSLA global sales woes, the Model Y has emerged as the best-selling SUV in China during May.

What Happened: Tesla sold over 24,770 Model Ys in May, according to new insurance registration data obtained by Car News China on Monday.

The report also outlines that Tesla is closely followed by rival BYD Co. Ltd.'s BYDDF BYDDY Song Plus EV, which sold over 24,240 units in May.

Why It Matters: Tesla has experienced growth in the Chinese domestic market, which has been a silver lining for the company amid declining sales figures. Tesla sales grew over 34% in May as the company exported the new Model Y for the first time.

This comes as the company recorded over 13,000 new registrations, which was preceded by two consecutive weeks of recording over 11,000 new insured registrations in China during May.

However, the sales woes continue to grow in other regions as the company hit record lows in multiple regions in Europe, as Tesla delivered 721 units in France during May, a 67% YoY decline for the company.

Tesla scores well on Momentum, Quality and Growth metrics, but offers poor Value. For more such insights, sign up for Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings today!

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

TSLA Logo
TSLATesla Inc
$317.833.00%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
84.27
Growth
91.85
Quality
81.98
Value
10.54
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BYDDF Logo
BYDDFBYD Co Ltd
$51.05203.4%
BYDDY Logo
BYDDYBYD Co Ltd
Not Available-%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved