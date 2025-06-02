Kevin O'Leary Blasts Four-Day Workweek As The 'Stupidest Idea Ever' — Here's Why Mr Wonderful Thinks The Concept Doesn't Work In The Era Of Remote Work

Investor Kevin O'Leary has dismissed France's shorter workweek as "the stupidest idea I have ever heard." However, several other leaders and tech executives believe artificial intelligence could soon make it a reality.

What Happened: O'Leary, known as "Mr. Wonderful" on Shark Tank, took to X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday and criticized the push for a reduced workweek.

" I think we should let the French go to a two-day work week and then kick their a** internationally," said O'Leary.

He then said that the concept of the work week already doesn't work anymore because of the digital economy. "I look at my staff, 40% of them work remotely all around the world."

"It’s project-based. Can you get it done by the 15th of June? Yes, I can. I don’t care when you do it, f- four-day, three-day, five-day," he concluded.

Why It's Important: Earlier, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) introduced legislation advocating for a four-day, 32-hour workweek in the U.S., without any cuts to workers’ pay.

He said that although American workers are now more than 400% more productive than they were in the 1940s, many are putting in longer hours while earning comparatively less.

Billionaire Steve Cohen and Zoom CEO Eric Yuan previously expressed their belief that AI will enable shorter weeks by boosting productivity.

Even Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has said he believes a three-day workweek could be possible in the future thanks to automation.

