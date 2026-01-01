Gig Work Startup CEO Predicts These Jobs Will Survive Automation In 2026

Tim Fung, CEO of Airtasker Ltd., an Australian gig work startup, has predicted that these are the jobs that are at risk of being replaced by automation in 2026 and beyond as AI technology advances.

Automation Will Replace These Jobs

Fung shared that several gig workers, like drivers for Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) , could be at risk of losing their jobs, he said during an interview with Business Insider on Thursday. He shared that human ride-hailing drivers could be eliminated within three to five years, according to the report.

AI is also likely to replace data science workers, coders and engineers, Fung said. However, he shared that blue-collar opportunities, like building fences, would be among the last professions to be replaced by automation.

Fung also shared that people would be much happier if they created art or engaged in crafts or trades rather than "doing more computer jobs."

Bernie Sanders Voices Concerns

The threat of automation has raised concerns among critics like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who questioned Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates about their comments on AI replacing jobs, as well as enabling a "universal high income" touted by Musk.

Sanders also said that Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) would replace workers with AI and Robots. The e-commerce giant had earlier announced its plans to cut roughly 500,000 jobs as it shifts more work to AI, automation, robots and other technologies.

Elon Musk Touts Big xAI Purchase

Musk also recently touted that his artificial intelligence startup xAI has acquired a third building, with a planned compute capacity of nearly 2 gigawatts. However, Musk did not disclose the exact location of the building.

