Honeywell Completes Aerospace Spin-Off And Reverse Split: What Shareholders Need To Know

Honeywell Aerospace Inc (NASDAQ:HONA) begins trading on Nasdaq, while Honeywell Technologies continues trading under HON.

Honeywell Aerospace Begins Trading Under HONA

The company separated its Aerospace Technologies business, which now operates as Honeywell Aerospace.

The move completes Honeywell’s plan to create three independent companies: Honeywell Technologies, Honeywell Aerospace, and Solstice Advanced Materials.

Shareowners received one Honeywell Aerospace share for every two Honeywell Technologies shares held as of June 15, 2026. Cash will be paid in lieu of fractional shares.

Shareholder Impact & Reverse Split

Honeywell Technologies also completed a 1-for-2 reverse stock split and a proportionate reduction in authorized shares. The stock begins trading on a split-adjusted basis on Monday under the HON ticker with a new CUSIP number.

Every two Honeywell Technologies shares were automatically combined into one share.

Issued and outstanding shares fell to about 317 million from about 634 million as of March 31, 2026, while authorized shares were reduced to 1 billion from 2 billion.

The New “Pure-Play” Automation Focus

Honeywell Technologies will report Honeywell Aerospace and Solstice Advanced Materials as discontinued operations in recast historical financials.

It now operates as a pure-play automation company serving the building, industrial, and process sectors.

"Today is a defining moment in Honeywell’s legacy," said Vimal Kapur, Chairman and CEO of Honeywell Technologies.

Kapur said the separation completes Honeywell’s transformation into three independent companies with a sharper focus and greater financial flexibility.

HON Earnings Preview And Analyst Price Targets

Honeywell International is confirmed to provide its next financial update on July 23, 2026.

Analysts expect EPS of $2.42, down from $2.75, on revenue of $9.56 billion, down from $10.35 billion, while its 37.1x P/E indicates a premium valuation.

Honeywell Technologies said its second-quarter results will include the former Aerospace Technologies segment.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $253.92. Recent analyst moves include:

RBC Capital : Outperform (Maintains Target to $275.00) (June 11)

: Outperform (Maintains Target to $275.00) (June 11) Bernstein : Initiated with Market Perform (Target $233.00) (June 10)

: Initiated with Market Perform (Target $233.00) (June 10) Barclays: Overweight (Lowers Target to $239.00) (June 10)

Top ETFs Holding HON Stock

Significance: Because HON carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

HON Stock Price Moves After Corporate Restructuring

HON Stock Price Activity: Honeywell International shares were down 3.34% at $235.29 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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