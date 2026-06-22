Why Is Getty Images Stock Gaining Monday?

Getty Images Partners With OpenAI

Getty Images said it signed a display agreement with OpenAI that will bring its licensed visual content to ChatGPT’s search and discovery experiences.

The partnership allows Getty Images’ content library to be displayed within ChatGPT, enhancing AI-generated visual responses.

“High-quality, licensed visual content makes AI-powered search and discovery more useful and more trustworthy,” CEO Craig Peters said, adding the companies aim to deliver richer visual experiences for ChatGPT users. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Short Interest Declines

Short interest in the stock declined to 16.03 million shares from 17.36 million shares during the last reporting period. That represents 17.93% of the public float.

Based on an average daily trading volume of 3.49 million shares, it would take about 4.59 days for short sellers to cover their positions.

Earnings Outlook And Analyst Forecasts

Getty Images is expected to report its next quarterly results on Aug. 10, 2026.

Wall Street expects earnings of 2 cents per share, down from 5 cents a year earlier. Revenue is projected at $236.45 million, compared with $234.88 million in the prior-year period.

The stock carries a consensus Buy rating with an average analyst price forecast of $3.92. Recent analyst actions include:

Wedbush maintained its Outperform rating and $7.00 price forecast on May 12.

maintained its Outperform rating and $7.00 price forecast on May 12. Citigroup maintained its Neutral rating and lowered its price forecast to 85 cents on Feb. 23.

GETY Stock Price Activity: Getty Images Holdings shares were up 194.99% at $ 1.79 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock