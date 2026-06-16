What's Going On With Hyperscale Data Stock Tuesday?

Bitcoin And Cash Holdings

Hyperscale Data said it holds approximately 713.5884 Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC/USD), valued at about $46.9 million. The company also reported about $40.2 million in cash and 10,000 ounces of silver.

Based on the June 15 closing price of its common stock, the company’s $87.1 million in cash, restricted cash and Bitcoin represented about 73.34% of its market capitalization.

AI Data Center Expansion

On Monday, Hyperscale Data also announced that it is in advanced negotiations to sign a master services agreement through its subsidiary, Alliance Cloud Services. The proposed agreement would provide 20 megawatts of AI compute capacity at the company’s Michigan data center campus.

If finalized, the deployment is expected to generate more than $1 billion in revenue over 20 years. In addition, the company plans to add another 32 megawatts of capacity in 2028. That expansion could increase the total contract value to more than $2.5 billion over the same period.

To support its higher-margin AI infrastructure business, the company said it expects to phase out Bitcoin mining at the Michigan campus over the next several months. The company added that the site could eventually expand beyond 300 megawatts, subject to regulatory approvals, financing and other conditions.

CEO Will Horne said the company expects “significant updates” in the coming days and weeks. However, Hyperscale Data noted that negotiations remain ongoing and no definitive agreement has been signed.

Hyperscale Data Price Action

GPUS Price Action: Hyperscale Data shares were down 6.75% at $0.25 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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