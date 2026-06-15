FreeCast Rally Extends After DIRECTV Deal Sparks Fresh Investor Interest

FreeCast said partners can add DIRECTV to branded streaming, broadband, wireless, community, hospitality, and residential solutions.

CAST Technical Outlook: Momentum And Key Moving Averages

FreeCast’s stock has experienced a dramatic shift, with a 12-month performance of down 83.02%.

Currently, the stock is trading at $4.57, which is 407% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of 95 cents, 135.8% above its 50-day SMA of $2.05, and 52.3% above its 100-day SMA of $3.17.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator suggests that downside pressure is easing, as it is currently above its signal line, indicating improving momentum.

CAST Earnings Preview And Analyst Price Target

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the August 14, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 8 cents

: Loss of 8 cents Revenue Estimate: $100,800

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $6.00. Recent analyst moves include:

Maxim Group: Initiated with Buy (Target $6.00) (April 24)

CAST Stock Jumps In Premarket Trading

CAST Stock Price Activity: FreeCast shares were up 163% at $4.08 at last check on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.