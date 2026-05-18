GCT Semiconductor Rallies After 287% Revenue Surge

Q1 Revenue Surge And 5G Shipments

The company reported EPS loss of 15 cents, missing the consensus estimate loss of 12 cents. Meanwhile, revenue came in at $1.92 million, slightly above analyst expectations of $1.76 million.

In the first quarter of 2026, GCT Semiconductor reported a 287% increase in total revenue compared to the same period last year. This is driven by a 58% sequential increase to 3,000 units in 5G chipset shipments.

It reflects an ongoing commercialization ramp expected to accelerate through the year as additional customer orders are secured.

Gross margin improved significantly to 49.3%, up from 17.7% a year earlier, driven by a higher mix of service revenue and increased contribution from 5G platform sales during the quarter.

Key Development & Guidance

The company notes that first quarter represents an early phase of commercialization, with revenue expected to accelerate as production and shipments scale over the course of 2026.

GCT expanded its licensing agreement with a major global satellite communications provider to include broader integration of its 5G and 4G chipsets in next-generation user equipment.

This enhances GCT's role in enabling satellite–terrestrial connectivity and supports a phased ramp in adoption, with initial 5G shipments to the partner still expected in the second half of 2026.

Management expects 5G chipset shipments to continue growing sequentially through 2026 as commercialization progresses and customer deployments broaden.

The company remains focused on Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), IoT, and non-terrestrial networks (NTN) as key growth areas driving future 5G adoption.

GCTS Technical Outlook: Momentum And Key Support Levels

Currently, GCT Semiconductor is trading at $2.27, which is 54.9% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $1.46 and 71.8% above its 50-day SMA of $1.32. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is above its signal line, indicating that downside pressure is easing and suggesting improving momentum compared to the prior downswing.

Key Resistance: $2.25 — This level is significant as it represents the recent 52-week high. Key Support: $1.60 — This level is important as it aligns with the 200-day exponential moving average (EMA), indicating potential buying interest.

What GCT Semiconductor (GCTS) Does In 5G And 4G LTE

GCT Semiconductor Holding Inc is a designer and supplier of 5G and 4G LTE semiconductor solutions. The company has enabled fast and reliable 4G LTE connectivity to numerous commercial devices such as CPEs, mobile hotspots, routers, M2M applications, and smartphones.

With the recent surge in revenue and chipset shipments, GCT is positioning itself strongly in the growing 5G market. Their focus on expanding customer relationships and enhancing production capabilities is critical as they aim to capitalize on the increasing demand for advanced semiconductor solutions.

GCTS Stock Price Activity: GCT Semiconductor Hldgs shares were up 23.50% at $2.26 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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