EXCLUSIVE: IQSTEL Expands AI Digital Agents Partnership In Europe

IQSTEL Inc (NASDAQ:IQST) expanded its AI-powered customer service business in Europe as major companies adopted its digital agents through a partnership with Spain-based Alhambra IT.

European Companies Deploy IQSTEL AI Agents

The company said that several companies in Europe began deploying IQSTEL's AI-powered digital agents to strengthen customer service operations and improve response times.

The implementation, led by José Enrique Puente, CEO of IQSTEL's AI Division, and supported by Alhambra IT, highlights growing enterprise demand for AI-powered communication technologies across Europe.

The financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

IQSTEL said the deployments validate the rapid growth of its Digital Services division as it continues adding enterprise customers across multiple industries.

AI Platform Combines Automation With Human Support

IQSTEL and Alhambra IT introduced an AI-powered telephone support system designed to ensure customer inquiries receive immediate responses, especially when live agents are unavailable.

The platform allows virtual AI agents to provide professional first responses before transferring interactions to human support teams. Alhambra IT also integrated its telecom infrastructure with IQSTEL's platform and deployed a management interface that gives customers access to operational data and AI configuration tools.

The companies said the system improves customer service by reducing missed calls, streamlining routine interactions, and helping support teams respond more efficiently with better context.

IQSTEL Expands Beyond Traditional Telecom Services

IQSTEL said the new customer deployments support its long-term strategy of evolving from a traditional telecom operator into a global provider of high-margin technology services.

Rather than relying solely on telecom traffic growth, IQSTEL said it plans to leverage its global reach, infrastructure, and customer relationships to accelerate the adoption of next-generation technologies and build recurring revenue streams.

IQST Price Action: iQSTEL shares were down 2.99% at $1.30 during premarket trading on Tuesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $1.27, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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