Greenland Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GLND) shares are up during Thursday’s premarket session.

Highlights Arctic Strategy

The company said Tuesday it is advancing its Arctic exploration strategy amid renewed global focus on energy security.

The update follows its inclusion in an EnergyWireNews editorial highlighting how geopolitical tensions, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, are driving the U.S. and Europe to reduce reliance on overseas energy supplies.

The company is targeting Greenland’s Jameson Land Basin, where it plans to drill two wells in 2026 and could earn up to a 70% working interest in a project estimated to hold as much as 13 billion barrels of oil.

Technical Analysis: Trend And Key Support Levels

Greenland Energy is currently trading 48.5% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), suggesting a bearish short-term trend. The stock’s 12-month performance shows a decline of 74.15%, indicating significant long-term challenges for the company.

Key Resistance : $6.50 — This level may act as a barrier for upward movement.

: $6.50 — This level may act as a barrier for upward movement. Key Support: $3.00 — This level could provide a floor for the stock if it declines further.

What Greenland Energy Does And Where It Operates

Greenland Energy is a Texas energy resources company focused on unlocking Greenland’s vast hydrocarbon potential through the application of modern exploration technologies. It holds exclusive licenses to over 2 million acres in the Jameson Land Basin, covering the majority of the area.

The company’s business model is centered on exploration and resource development in Greenland’s frontier basins. With the current geopolitical climate pushing for energy independence, Greenland Energy’s initiatives could position it favorably in the market.

Stock Price Action In Thursday Premarket Trading

GLND Stock Price Activity: Greenland Energy shares were up 1.19% at $3.40 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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