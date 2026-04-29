Gorilla Technology To Deploy 20,736 GPUs In India By 2026

This project is valued at approximately $2.8 billion. The company expects it to reinforce Gorilla’s position in the rapidly growing AI infrastructure market.

• GRR shares are showing limited movement. What’s the outlook for GRR shares?

GRRR Expands Yotta Partnership For India AI Infrastructure

This expansion significantly enhances Gorilla's role in India's sovereign and enterprise AI infrastructure development. It reinforces the company’s position in one of the world's most strategically important AI markets, with Gorilla continuing to broaden its collaboration with Yotta to support large-scale AI computing infrastructure across sovereign, enterprise and hyperscale demand.

For the initial Yotta project, deliveries are progressing as planned and remain on schedule through the end of July.

The expanded deployment is set to be completed by Sept. 30, 2026. It is part of a larger initiative to build one of APAC’s largest NVIDIA DGX Cloud clusters in India.

Initial Deal

Last month, the company inked a binding agreement with Yotta to deploy GPU infrastructure in India of around 640 high-performance NVIDIA HGX B200 servers with more than 5,000 GPUs for AI workloads.

Gorilla said the deployment is expected to contribute more than $500 million in revenue over the next five years.

GRRR Technical Outlook: Key Levels and Momentum

The broader market is experiencing mixed performance, with the Nasdaq up 0.09% while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones are down 0.18% and 0.45%, respectively. Gorilla’s stock is moving higher during a day when major indices are showing signs of weakness, indicating that company-specific factors may be driving the positive momentum.

Gorilla Technology Group is currently trading within a 52-week range of $9.04 to $27.90, indicating it is positioned closer to the lower end of this range. The stock is trading 10% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 14.4% above its 50-day SMA, suggesting a bullish short-term trend. However, it is trading 9.7% below its 200-day SMA, indicating potential resistance at higher levels.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 57.78, which is neutral, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is currently above the signal line, indicating bullish momentum, while the histogram is positive, suggesting that upward momentum may be strengthening.

Key Resistance : $16 — This level may act as a barrier for upward movement.

: $16 — This level may act as a barrier for upward movement. Key Support: $10.50 — This level could provide a safety net for buyers if tested.

What Gorilla Technology Group (GRRR) Does

Gorilla is engaged in providing information, software and data processing services. It specializes in video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, edge AI data analytics and operational technology (OT) security solutions and services.

The company’s recent collaboration with Yotta Data Services highlights its strategic role in the AI infrastructure market, particularly in India. As demand for AI solutions grows, Gorilla’s innovative offerings position it as a key player in this rapidly evolving sector.

GRRR Earnings Preview And Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the June 17 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 11 cents (Down from 23 cents)

: 11 cents (Down from 23 cents) Revenue Estimate: $25.81 million (Up from $18.26 million)

GRRR Stock Price Activity: Gorilla Tech Gr shares were up 2.54% at $13.39 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock