Blockchain Company Myseum Join AMD AI Developer Network

Details

Myseum recently announced its acceptance into the AMD AI Developer Program, which provides access to advanced tools and resources aimed at enhancing its AI-driven platform technologies.

The news underscores Myseum’s commitment to innovation in AI technology, which is crucial for its growth strategy.

Darin Myman, CEO of Myseum.AI, added, “Just days ago, we announced the Company’s name change to Myseum.AI, a strategic rebrand that encompasses our core AI-driven platform technologies. Recognition and acceptance into the AMD AI Developer Program reinforces our commitment to AI innovation as a core premise of our Company’s value proposition and a key driver of growth and expansion.”

Name Change To Myseum.AI

On Thursday, the company announced a rebrand to Myseum.AI, which reflects its focus on integrating proprietary, privacy-first artificial intelligence into its secure messaging and social media platforms.

Notably, Myseum is a blockchain, cybersecurity, and social media company that focuses on protecting privacy on personal devices and user information after sharing. Its mobile messaging application, DatChat Messenger, allows users to control their messages and posts, emphasizing privacy and security.

Technical Analysis

Myseum.AI is currently trading significantly above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) by 127.6%, indicating strong short-term momentum. It is also 115% above its 50-day SMA, suggesting a robust intermediate trend, while being 99.1% above its 100-day SMA, which further supports the bullish outlook.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 83.25, indicating that the stock is in overbought territory, suggesting that momentum may be slowing down. This high RSI level typically signals that the stock may be due for a pullback or consolidation.

Key Resistance : $5.50 — This level has historically been a point where upward momentum has stalled.

: $5.50 — This level has historically been a point where upward momentum has stalled. Key Support: $3.00 — This level may act as a safety net for buyers if the price retraces.

MYSE Stock Price Activity: Myseum.AI shares were trading at $3.74 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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