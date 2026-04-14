What's Going On With Jiade Ltd. Shares On Tuesday?

The stock’s decline comes as broader markets are experiencing gains, with the S&P 500 up 0.68% and the Nasdaq rising 0.91%, highlighting company-specific concerns amid a generally positive market environment.

Recent Earnings Snapshot

In 2025, the educational software provider reported a net loss of 10.53 million Chinese Yuan (approximately $1.5 million), despite a net income of 5.61 million Chinese Yuan in 2024.

The company attributed this loss to increased direct costs and strategic investments in new operational areas, including safety technology training services.

Total revenue rose 37% to 25.70 million Chinese Yuan ($3.67 million) led by the integration of newly acquired subsidiaries that launched safety technology training services. It generated 8.42 million Chinese Yuan ($1.20 million) in new revenue.

As of year-end, cash and cash equivalents grew over 400% to RMB 19.77 million ($2.83 million).

According to CEO Yuan Li, the company made near-term investments across all operating categories, including heavy marketing spend on emerging platforms. Jiade also incurred administrative costs to recruit specialized management for its new safety technology division.

“We also expanded our research and development capabilities to maintain our technological edge,” Li added.

Last month, the company disclosed a 1-for-25 reverse stock split of its ordinary shares. Trading on a post-split basis began on March 23.

Technical Analysis

The broader market saw gains, with the Technology sector up 0.75% today. Jiade’s decline occurred while major indices advanced, indicating that the stock is underperforming despite positive market conditions.

Jiade is currently trading 4.7% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), indicating a bearish short-term trend. Additionally, the stock is trading significantly below its 50-day and 100-day SMAs, at 85% and 91.8% below, respectively, suggesting persistent weakness in the intermediate to long-term outlook.

The relative strength index (RSI) is 42.31, considered neutral, indicating the stock is neither overbought nor oversold at this time. Meanwhile, the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) shows the MACD line is above the signal line, suggesting a potential bullish momentum shift, although the histogram indicates a slight positive momentum.

Key Resistance : $2.75 — This level has previously acted as a barrier for upward movements.

: $2.75 — This level has previously acted as a barrier for upward movements. Key Support: $1.50 — This level may provide a floor for the stock, where buying interest could emerge.

Company Context

Jiad's recent pivot into safety technology training services reflects its strategy to diversify and expand its operational footprint. However, the substantial upfront investments required for this transition have led to financial losses, raising concerns about its short-term profitability and operational efficiency.

JDZG Stock Price Activity: Jiade shares were down 13% at $1.73 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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