AgEagle Shares Rise On Defense-Focused Drone Partnership News

The new entity will operate from EagleNXT's headquarters in Allen, Texas, with EagleNXT holding a 51% stake and majority control, while ThirdEye Systems will own 49%.

The venture will deliver counter-drone solutions using AI-powered electro-optical detection technologies already deployed across multiple platforms.

Technology and Capabilities

The partnership combines EagleNXT's expertise in unmanned aerial systems, sensors, and deployment with ThirdEye's counter-UAS capabilities. It aims to accelerate the development of integrated defense solutions.

These include situational awareness, target acquisition, and real-time detection capabilities.

The joint venture will leverage EagleNXT's U.S.-based manufacturing and testing infrastructure to localize production, speed commercialization, and meet regulatory requirements. Operations are expected to begin by May 2026.

Strategic Expansion

The move supports EagleNXT's expansion into defense and public safety markets. It builds on prior investments to broaden capabilities across aerial intelligence, counter-drone defense, and precision-strike systems.

"ThirdEye Systems has developed world-class, high performance optical recognition and counter-drone capabilities that complement our expanding portfolio of UAS solutions," said CEO Bill Irby.

"With the establishment of the ThirdEye USA joint venture in our Allen, Texas facility, we are strengthening our position in the defense and security markets while delivering American-produced, localized solutions that align with U.S. acquisition and export requirements."

UAVS Technical Levels: Key Support and Resistance to Watch

AgEagle is attempting to stabilize after a prolonged decline, with the stock still below longer-term trend levels. The stock is trading 3.7% above its 20-day simple moving average, suggesting near-term support may be forming.

However, it remains 11% below its 100-day SMA, keeping the intermediate trend bearish.

The moving average structure remains bearish, with the 20-day SMA below the 50-day SMA. A death cross formed in December 2025 remains in place, signaling weak longer-term momentum.

This setup suggests rallies may struggle to sustain themselves. Resistance is at $1.00, with the stock currently above that level. Traders may view this zone as a key test of whether recent strength can hold.

Momentum is showing slight improvement, with the MACD line above the signal line and the histogram positive. This suggests selling pressure is easing compared to earlier in the move.

In simple terms, the price action is behaving more like a rebound than a fresh breakdown.

Key Resistance : $1.00 — a level where prior selling interest has shown up and gets retested often

: $1.00 — a level where prior selling interest has shown up and gets retested often Key Support: 50 cents — a "last resort" area near the lower end of the past year's range

Company Context

AgEagle Aerial Systems designs and delivers drones, sensors, and software for commercial applications. The company produces and supports small unmanned aerial systems for industries, including precision agriculture.

It operates across three segments: Drones, Sensors, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), with most revenue coming from sensors.

The recent investment in ThirdEye Systems and the establishment of a joint venture highlight AgEagle’s commitment to expanding its offerings within the defense and public safety sectors.

This strategic move aligns with the company’s goal of enhancing its technological capabilities and market presence.

UAVS Stock Price Activity: AgEagle Aerial Sys shares were trading higher by 6.73% at $1.02 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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