Why Click Holdings Shares Are Trading Lower On Friday?

Details

Click reported strong growth in its silver economy and premium senior care segment for the second quarter of FY2025/26 (October–December 2025).

The company saw a 100% year-over-year (Y/Y) increase in total service hours in its silver economy business and a 34% rise in Community Care Service Voucher (CCSV) cases.

Growth was driven by expanding high-end services under its Care U brand, including private nursing, medical escort, rehabilitation, and home-based elderly care.

Management attributed the momentum to continued investment in CCSV operations, expanded nursing capacity, and broader integrated care offerings, supported by its AI-enabled platform and accredited service network.

Technical Analysis

The broader market is choppy today, with the Dow down 0.50% and the S&P 500 down 0.09%, while the Nasdaq is up 0.04%. Market breadth is also soft (advance/decline ratio of 0.6), and CLIK's drop is far worse than the major indices' moves, pointing to stock-specific positioning and volatility rather than a simple index-driven selloff.

At $2.54, the stock is trading 15.4% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock's average price over the last 20 sessions, which suggests near-term buyers had been regaining control before today's hit. At the same time, it's trading 42.3% below its 100-day SMA, which indicates the intermediate trend is still pointed down.

The moving average setup stays heavy: the 20-day SMA is below the 50-day SMA, and the 50-day SMA is below the 200-day SMA, a combination that typically reflects a longer-running downtrend. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is -0.3350 versus a -0.4831 signal line, which suggests downside pressure has been easing even if the bigger trend remains weak.

Key Resistance : $3.00 — a round-number area that often caps rebound attempts.

: $3.00 — a round-number area that often caps rebound attempts. Key Support: $1.50 — near the recent low zone where buyers last stepped in.

Company Context

Click Holdings Ltd is a Hong Kong-based HR solutions provider that uses a proprietary AI talent pool to match clients with staff across professional, nursing (mainly elderly care), and logistics roles, with nursing solutions as its main revenue source. It serves a wide mix of customers, from accounting firms and listed companies to nursing homes, warehouses, and individual patients.

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Click Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Share, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Weak (Score: 0.75) — The stock's trend profile is very weak versus the broader market.

The Verdict: Click Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Share's Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven problem right now, with the only available pillar showing very weak relative performance.

Until momentum improves, the stock is likely to remain prone to sharp swings around company updates and broader risk appetite.

CLIK Price Action: Click Holdings shares were down 33.04% at $2.31 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $1.32, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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