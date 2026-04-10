What's Going On With Jet.AI Stock On Friday?

Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAI) shares are declining on Friday as traders continue to fade high-risk, small-cap names even with a generally constructive tape.

The Nasdaq is up 0.25% while the S&P 500 has lost 0.12%, putting Jet.AI's drop in the "moving against the market" bucket.

Special Purpose Vehicle Linked to SpaceX IPO

This week, Jet.AI disclosed a $5 million special purpose vehicle (SPV) economic interest to gain economic exposure to SpaceX and its related businesses, including xAI/Grok, Starlink, and X (formerly Twitter).

The SPV held equity in xAI prior to its recent acquisition by SpaceX.

Reports indicate the company is aiming for a listing valuation between $1.75 trillion and over $2 trillion—marking a significant jump from its roughly $800 billion private valuation in late 2025 and the $1.25 trillion level after its merger with xAI in early 2026.

The IPO is expected to raise as much as $75 billion, with earlier projections around $50 billion, potentially surpassing Saudi Aramco's record $29.4 billion offering in 2019.

At this scale, it could become the first IPO to debut with a trillion-dollar valuation.

The same reports suggest a prospectus in late May 2026, a roadshow targeted for the week of June 8, 2026, and a possible listing in June or July 2026.

Jet.AI believes the investment strengthens its long-term positioning in high-performance AI infrastructure and could offer future upside through a potential liquidity event, such as a SpaceX IPO.

Technical Analysis

At $6.14, Jet.AI is trading 63.1% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock's average price over the last 20 sessions, which suggests the near-term trend is still pointed down. It's also trading 95% below its 100-day SMA, indicating the intermediate trend remains decisively bearish.

The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is 24.31 after entering oversold territory on 2026-04-06, which suggests downside momentum is stretched even if the trend hasn't turned. That "oversold" reading can sometimes precede bounces, but it can also persist when a stock is in a strong downtrend.

Key Resistance : $16.50 — near the 20-day SMA area where rebounds have recently failed.

: $16.50 — near the 20-day SMA area where rebounds have recently failed. Key Support: $5.00 — the 52-week low zone that's acting like the current line in the sand.

Company Context

Jet AI is a private aviation services business that sells fractional and whole interests in aircraft and markets jet cards that let customers access flights at agreed-upon rates.

It also runs a proprietary booking and quoting platform that can arrange private jet travel through third-party carriers as well as the company's leased and managed aircraft.

Beyond flight services, Jet AI also offers aviation-focused software products, including Reroute AI and DynoFlight, aimed at aircraft owners and operators. In practice, that means the company sits at the intersection of private jet demand, aircraft management economics, and software-driven booking/operations—areas that can be sensitive to both consumer confidence and capital-market conditions.

Earnings

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 14, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $-2.00 (Down from $-1.85 YoY)

: $-2.00 (Down from $-1.85 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $1.70 million (Down from $3.47 million YoY)

: $1.70 million (Down from $3.47 million YoY) Valuation: P/E of 0.1x (Indicates value opportunity relative to peers)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Jet.AI, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum : Weak (Score: 0.01) — The stock is showing extreme relative weakness versus the broader market.

: Weak (Score: 0.01) — The stock is showing extreme relative weakness versus the broader market. Value: Strong (Score: 99.1) — The market is pricing in heavy pessimism, which screens as deep value.

The Verdict: Jet.AI's Benzinga Edge signal reveals a sharp "value vs. momentum" split, where cheapness is being overwhelmed by persistent selling pressure. For longer-term watchers, the key question is whether momentum stabilizes near the $5.00 area before the next earnings cycle becomes the next catalyst.

JTAI Price Action: Jet AI shares were down 7.73% at $6.09 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $5.00, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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