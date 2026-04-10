Unusual Machines Stock Up As Company Expands Production And Prepares For Growth

The drone components maker currently produces about 15,000 motors per month and has added second and third shifts. Ongoing improvements in equipment, staffing, and layout are expected to increase output from roughly 700 to 1,500 parts per day.

Leadership and Operations

Motor design is led by Vice President Andrew Simpson, who joined through the Rotor Lab acquisition, while Vice President Brad Mello oversees manufacturing and scaling at the Orlando site.

Scaling and Future Plans

Unusual Machines is expanding staffing across all shifts, with headcount expected to roughly double in May, and plans to install a high-volume automated production line in the second half of 2026.

"We’re running motor production 24 hours a day, five days a week, and I’m proud of how the team has expanded and refined the operation in the five months since launch," said President and COO Andrew Camden.

"We continue to push production higher by adding equipment and building out the team."

UMAC at $13.34; RSI 41.03

At $13.34, the stock is trading 13.9% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $15.42, suggesting short-term weakness. It is also 0.8% below its 100-day SMA of $13.37, indicating that the intermediate trend is under pressure as well.

The relative strength index (RSI) is 41.03, which is neutral and suggests the stock is neither overbought nor oversold at this time. The stock has gained 139.71% over the past 12 months, reflecting a strong longer-term upward trend.

Key Resistance : $15.00 — This level has historically been a barrier for upward movement.

: $15.00 — This level has historically been a barrier for upward movement. Key Support: $11.00 — This level has previously acted as a floor for price declines.

UMAC Builds Drone Components via B2B

Unusual Machines is engaged in manufacturing and selling drone components and drones across a diversified brand portfolio through business-to-business (B2B) sales and a curated retail channel.

The company’s recent operational updates are crucial as they highlight its capacity to meet rising demand in the drone market, positioning it well for future growth.

UMAC May 7 Earnings: EPS -$0.09

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 7, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 9 cents (up from loss of 21 cents)

: Loss of 9 cents (up from loss of 21 cents) Revenue Estimate: $5.14 million (up from $2.04 million)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $16.40. Recent analyst moves include:

Needham: Buy (Maintains Target to $20.00) (March 10)

DRNZ Holds UMAC at 4.33% Weight

REX Drone ETF (NASDAQ:DRNZ): 4.33% Weight

(NASDAQ:DRNZ): 4.33% Weight State Street SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSE:HAIL): 1.80% Weight

Significance: Because UMAC carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the ETFs.

UMAC Stock Price Activity: Unusual Machines shares were up 7.17% at $13.30 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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