What's Going On With Profusa Stock Tuesday?

Profusa, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSA) shares tumbled during Tuesday's trading session.

Strategic Expansion Into Molecular Diagnostics

On Monday, Profusa said it signed a Letter of Intent to acquire BioInsights' PanOmics multi-omics diagnostics platform in an all-equity deal valued at about $30 million, marking its entry into molecular diagnostics.

The company said the platform will complement its Lumee real-time biochemistry monitoring system and strengthen its push into precision medicine, including a collaboration with Mayo Clinic focused on pancreatic cancer.

Deal Terms And Commercial Opportunity

Under the proposed terms, Profusa would gain exclusive rights to the platform, while BioInsights would provide clinical samples for validation and receive a 3% royalty on net revenue. The deal is subject to due diligence, shareholder approval, and other customary conditions.

Profusa said the integration could accelerate the development of lab-developed tests and support a scalable diagnostics and monitoring business. Initial commercialization efforts will target pancreatic cancer, with more than 13,000 annual surgeries in the U.S. and an estimated $26 million market opportunity.

Company Overview

Profusa is a clinical-stage digital health and medical technology company focused on developing biosensing solutions to improve health outcomes across a range of diseases and conditions.

Its core idea is bioengineered sensors designed to integrate with the body and continuously transmit clinical-grade data for personal and medical use.

Lumee Platform And Multi-Omics Strategy

The company's first offering in the European Union, the Lumee Oxygen Platform, is built to report tissue oxygen levels at different regions of interest, both acutely and long-term.

In that context, adding BioInsights' PanOmics platform is meant to broaden Profusa from sensing into multi-omics diagnostics, pairing real-time monitoring with lab-developed tests and clinically annotated samples.

Profusa Stock Price Movement

PFSA Price Action: Profusa shares were down 40.27% at $1.10 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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