What's Going On With PMGC Stock Monday?

PMGC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ELAB) shares are trading lower in Monday's premarket session.

The move follows the company's disclosure of a new strategic development within its defense unit.

Its wholly owned subsidiary, NorthStrive Defense Tech, has secured rights to a novel drone technology through an exclusive option agreement with a corporation.

Details

Under the option agreement, the company has the right, during the option period, to develop a strategy to commercialize products and services tied to the Field patents and to secure funding to support that plan.

If the option is exercised, the company intends to negotiate a binding licensing agreement to obtain full commercialization rights and advance the technology through development, strategic partnerships, and deployment.

The agreement is expected to strengthen its capabilities in transporting payloads across both air and water.

The company said the technology targets critical gaps in defense capabilities but cautioned that successful commercialization is not guaranteed.

NorthStrive Defense Tech

Last week, PMGC launched NorthStrive Defense Tech, a new unit focused on defense technologies, including drones, autonomous systems, and next-generation unmanned solutions.

The division will serve as a dedicated platform to source, acquire, and license advanced technologies through partnerships and strategic transactions, with an initial focus on drone and autonomy capabilities.

The move comes amid rising global defense spending, increased regulatory support for domestic technologies, and the growing use of unmanned systems in modern military operations.

ELAB Price Action: PMGC Holdings shares were down 14.34% at $4.90 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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