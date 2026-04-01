What's Going On With SEALSQ Stock Wednesday?

The center aims to enable end-to-end, India-based semiconductor production, including secure chip assembly, testing and cryptographic personalization, reducing reliance on overseas supply chains.

The initiative focuses on quantum-safe security as emerging quantum computing threatens current encryption standards. SEALSQ's QS7001 chip integrates post-quantum and classical cryptography for applications across IoT, digital identity, telecom and critical infrastructure.

The project will operate under the SEALKAYNESQ joint venture and is aligned with India's Ministry of Electronics and IT, supporting national programs such as Digital India.

Company executives said the move strengthens India's push for semiconductor sovereignty and secure digital infrastructure.

Earnings Snapshot

SEALSQ posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss of 24 cents per share, missing estimates for a 5-cent loss.

However, revenue surged to $18.25 million, beating expectations by over 41% and rising 66% year over year.

The company maintained its fiscal 2026 outlook, projecting 50% to 100% revenue growth.

Analyst Consensus

The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $6.50. Recent analyst moves include:

Cantor Fitzgerald: Initiated with Overweight (Target $7.00) (Dec. 18, 2025)

Top ETF Exposure

Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSE:WFH): 5.35% Weight

Technical Analysis

LAES is trading 21.6% below its 20-day SMA and 37.3% below its 100-day SMA, keeping the intermediate trend pointed down even as the stock tries to stabilize. Shares are down 4.58% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

Momentum is soft but not washed out: RSI is at 32.36, which sits in neutral territory but close to oversold conditions. MACD is at -0.3951 and remains below its signal line at -0.3179, a bearish alignment that suggests rallies may still face selling pressure.

The combination of RSI in the 30–50 range and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $3.00

: $3.00 Key Support: $2.50

LAES Price Action: SEALSQ shares were down 0.57% at $2.60 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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