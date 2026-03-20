What's Going On With GSI Technology Stock Today?

The stock’s decline comes as the broader market experienced losses, with major indices like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both falling on Thursday, indicating that the stock is moving in line with broader market trends.

GSI Technology’s Board of Directors has decided to continue executing its standalone strategy after reviewing various strategic alternatives.

In its announcement, GSI Technology emphasized its focus on driving the commercialization of its high-performance memory and compute solutions, which are critical in the evolving AI landscape. The company aims to advance key customer programs while prudently allocating capital to initiatives that foster sustainable growth.

The broader market experienced losses on Thursday, with the Technology sector declining by 0.58%. GSI Technology’s decline aligns with this trend, suggesting that external market factors may be influencing its stock performance.

Technical Analysis

The stock is currently trading 22.7% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 17.9% below its 100-day SMA, indicating a bearish trend in the short to medium term. Over the past 12 months, shares have increased by 148.21%, and they are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 40.27, which is considered neutral territory, while the MACD shows a value of 0.0686, below its signal line at 0.2942, indicating bearish pressure on the stock. The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $7.50

: $7.50 Key Support: $5.50

GSI Technology develops and markets high-performance memory products, including Very Fast static random access memory, or SRAM, that are incorporated in high-performance networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations, and network access equipment.

It sells these products to original equipment manufacturers and customers including Nokia. In addition, it serves the ongoing needs of the military, aerospace, industrial, test and measurement equipment, and automotive and medical markets for high-performance SRAMs. It operates geographically in China, Singapore, the Netherlands, Germany, Rest of the world, and the United States.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

GSI Technology is slated to provide its next financial update on April 30, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : 31 cents (Down from 9 cents)

: 31 cents (Down from 9 cents) Revenue Estimate: $5.88 Million (Down from $5.88 Million)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a N/A Rating. No recent analyst actions available.

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for GSI Technology, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Strong (Score: 96.11) — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: GSI Technology’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven story, indicating strong performance relative to the broader market.

GSIT Stock Price Activity: GSI Technology shares were down 3.53% at $6.01 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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