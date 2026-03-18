What's Going On With Datavault AI Shares On Wednesday?

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT) shares are surging on Wednesday as traders rotate into higher-beta small caps and speculative tech names even while the overall sentiment is risk-off.

• Datavault AI shares are climbing with conviction. What’s driving DVLT stock higher?

The Nasdaq is down 0.42% while the S&P 500 has shed 0.49%.

The company will report fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results before the market opens on March 19.

Recent Outlook Boost

Last month, the company raised its preliminary, unaudited fiscal 2025 revenue outlook to $38 million to $40 million from $30 million. Also, it reaffirmed its $200 million target for fiscal 2026.

CEO Nate Bradley attributed the higher 2025 outlook to tech licensing fees and tokenization work performed by the company’s data science group. The year “2025 was marked by numerous new customer wins spanning a wide spectrum of industries,” Bradley said, noting many customers expanded from initial projects into broader enterprise AI and tokenization deployments.

Technical Analysis

Datavault AI is trading 36.1% above its 20-day SMA and 21% below its 100-day SMA, showing strong short-term recovery attempts but a longer-term trend that still needs repair. Shares are up 3.09% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 55.30, which sits in neutral territory and suggests the move isn't yet "overheated" on momentum alone. Meanwhile, MACD is at -0.0187 versus a signal line at -0.0296, a bullish configuration that points to improving upside pressure.

The combination of neutral-to-positive RSI (55.30) and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $1

: $1 Key Support: 50 cents

Company Context

Datavault AI is a data technology and licensing company focused on helping clients and partners monetize Blockchain Data and AI Web 3.0 assets through tokenization, data ownership and digital twins. It operates through two main solution areas: Data Science (including High-Performance Computing software applications and Web 3.0 data management) and Acoustic Science (spatial and multichannel HD sound transmission).

The business model leans heavily on licensing — meaning adoption, partnerships and IP value can matter as much as near-term revenue scale. That setup can also make the stock more sensitive to sentiment shifts around AI, Web3 infrastructure and commercialization timelines.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: Datavault AI is scheduled to report earnings on March 19.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 9 cents (Up from $-2 year-over-year)

: Loss of 9 cents (Up from $-2 year-over-year) Revenue Estimate : $24.70 million (Up from 90 cents million YoY)

: $24.70 million (Up from 90 cents million YoY) Valuation: P/E ratio not meaningful/available (loss-making)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $4. Recent analyst moves include:

Maxim Group: Buy (Raises target to $4 on Jan. 5)

DVLT Stock Price Activity: Datavault AI shares were up 18.10% at 92 cents at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.