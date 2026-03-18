New Fortress Energy Shares Plunge 17% As Recapitalization Plan Cuts Debt

The move is catching attention as S&P 500 futures are trading higher even while the Energy sector is slightly lower.

Separation of Brazilian Operations

New Fortress Energy plans to create a newly independent Brazilian entity headquartered in Rio de Janeiro. It will be owned by a consortium of global institutional investors representing over $20 trillion in assets under management.

The company framed the move as part of a broader NFE recapitalization transaction.

Management said the separation "will not affect the underlying business or day-to-day operations in Brazil,"

It expects the deal to close in mid-2026, subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals.

Restructuring Support Agreement

The company said creditor groups will exchange their debt instruments for a basket of "New NFE" debt, preferred equity, and common shares.

As a result, the "New NFE" corporate debt will decrease from about $5.7 billion to about $527.5 million through the transaction.

It includes issuing up to $2.5 billion of "New NFE" preferred equity and issuing 65% of "New NFE" common equity.

The preferred equity has a three-year term with a Payment-In-Kind (PIK) coupon of 3% in year one, 5% in year two, and 7% in year three. It is prepayable at any time without prepayment penalties.

The company expects existing NFE shareholders to be diluted to 35% of "New NFE" common equity. There is potential for further dilution if some or all preferred converts into its pro rata share of 87% of common equity at the end of year three.

It plans to launch the UK RP process in April, with court hearings to review and sanction the plan to follow.

Management expects the transaction to be completed by the third quarter of 2026.

Technical Analysis

NFE is trading about 2.1% above its 20-day SMA ($1.15), but about 8.1% below its 100-day SMA ($1.27), which keeps the intermediate trend tilted bearish even after the recent stabilization. Shares are down 88.32% over the past 12 months and are sitting much closer to the 52-week low (98 cents) than the 52-week high ($12.59).

RSI is at 49.32, putting momentum in neutral territory rather than stretched overbought/oversold conditions. MACD is at -0.0434 versus a signal line at -0.0485, a bullish setup (MACD above signal) that suggests downside pressure is easing even though the indicator remains below zero.

RSI in the 30–50 range with bullish MACD indicates momentum leaning bullish.

Earnings Outlook

The countdown is on: New Fortress Energy is set to report earnings on March 31, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : $-1.08 (Down from 13 cents YoY)

: $-1.08 (Down from 13 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $217.41 million (Down from $679.00 million YoY)

Top ETF Exposure

Roundhill Alerian LNG ETF (NYSE:LNGG): 3.32% Weight

Significance: Because NFE carries meaningful weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

NFE Stock Price Activity: New Fortress Energy shares were down 17.07% at $0.95 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock