What's Going On With ZenaTech Shares On Wednesday?

Details

ZenaTech developed the Interceptor-P1 prototype, a low-cost, single-use autonomous interceptor drone designed for ZenaDrone's counter-UAS system.

It is intended for use cases spanning U.S. defense as well as deployments in the Middle East and Ukraine.

The company frames the product around a "critical asymmetry" in modern warfare, where adversaries can launch low-cost commercial and military drones at scale.

Meanwhile, traditional intercept options like surface-to-air missiles and laser systems can cost orders of magnitude more than the targets they take down.

The company says it is targeting initial prototype completion in the upcoming months and plans to provide updates as it hits product development and regulatory milestones, along with defense and government agency engagement and pilot programs.

Technical Analysis

ZenaTech is trading about 2.6% below its 20-day SMA, and it's also about 28.8% below its 100-day SMA. Shares are down 30.91% over the past 12 months and are sitting closer to the 52-week low ($1.82) than the 52-week high ($7.11).

RSI is at 38.96, which sits in neutral territory but leans toward "weak demand" rather than a stretched oversold condition. MACD is at -0.2448 versus a signal line at -0.2445, a bearish setup that suggests downside momentum is still pressing.

The combination of RSI below 50 and a bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

ZENA Price Action: ZenaTech shares were down 0.22% at $2.27 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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