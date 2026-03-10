FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) stock is pulling back in premarket trading on Tuesday after surging 8.41% to close higher on Monday.

On Tuesday, the company announced an expansion of its tracker supply agreement with Strata Clean Energy.

The company signed a five-year, 1,000MW (1 gigawatt) expansion to its solar tracker supply agreement with Strata, a U.S.-based clean energy developer.

"As we conclude our first 500 megawatts of 2P projects with Strata, we’re incredibly pleased to be selected to work with them again on an additional 1 gigawatt of future projects," stated Yann Brandt, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTC Solar.

"We are proud of our product portfolio, which we believe includes the fastest and easiest-to-install trackers in the marketplace, and we continue to drive innovation to ensure we provide the best products and service to our customers on every project."

FTC Solar and Strata have expanded their existing partnership. After completing most of the original 500 MW solar tracker supply agreement ahead of schedule, the companies amended the deal to add 1,000 MW of additional volume and extend the partnership by five years. The first project under the amended agreement is expected to start in the second half of 2027.

"We’ve seen meaningful labor efficiencies and cost savings from using FTC trackers," said Markus Wilhelm, Chief Executive Officer of Strata Clean Energy. "Their trackers are very easy to install, and we appreciate their continued focus on innovation and customer support."

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions

The stock carries a Buy Rating. Recent analyst moves include:

TD Cowen : Buy (Lowers Target to $8.00) (Mar. 6)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $8.00) (Mar. 6) HC Wainwright & Co. : Buy (Raises Target to $20.00) (Jan. 7)

: Buy (Raises Target to $20.00) (Jan. 7) UBS: Neutral (Raises Target to $10.00) (Dec. 2, 2025)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for FTC Solar, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Neutral (Score: 42.23) — The stock shows moderate momentum within the industry.

The Verdict: FTC Solar’s Benzinga Edge signal indicates moderate momentum. The recent business expansion could boost the company, but current technical indicators suggest investors should remain cautiously optimistic.

FTCI Price Action: FTC Solar shares were down 1.33% at $4.45 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

