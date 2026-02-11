Cycurion, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCU) on Wednesday announced a strategic business reorganization to position the company for long-term growth.

Enhancing Efficiency and Client Engagement

As part of this reorganization, the company will be realigning key resources and teams to enhance client engagement, strengthen service delivery, and accelerate innovation in cloud security, AI-driven risk management, and infrastructure protection.

Cycurion is taking steps to improve efficiency across personnel, operational, and administrative areas.

These actions are expected to deliver approximately $2.2 million in total annualized cost efficiencies.

Leadership Appointment to Drive Revenue Growth

In tandem with the reorganization, Cycurion announced the appointment of Rick Finfera as Chief Revenue Officer.

Rick brings extensive experience in building high-performing sales teams and developing market-leading go-to-market strategies.

In his new role, he will lead Cycurion's global sales strategy, focusing on expanding client relationships and driving sustainable revenue growth.

Recent Cybersecurity Solutions Deal

In January, Cycurion forged a deal to acquire the video-solutions division of Kustom Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:KUST) , a provider of mobile video surveillance technologies.

The transaction is valued between $6.0 million and $8.4 million, based on pro forma financials, with $1 million to $1.4 million paid in cash and the remainder in Cycurion preferred stock.

The acquisition is expected to drive both immediate revenue growth and strengthen the company's recurring revenue model.

Cycurion anticipates an increase of approximately $5.1 million in revenue for 2026, along with a backlog of $8.0 million from Kustom's established contracts.

CYCU Price Action: Cycurion shares were up 2.58% at $1.99 during premarket trading on Wednesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $1.62, according to Benzinga Pro data.