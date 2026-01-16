Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) on Friday disclosed a strategic partnership with Pay.com, a payments orchestration platform.

Details

Through the deal, Paysafe will be a recommended acquirer for card payments for merchants on Pay.com, which has also integrated Skrill, Neteller, PaysafeCard, and other alternative payment methods.

Pay.com, a leader in intelligent payment orchestration, enhances checkout experiences using advanced orchestration and a centralized risk engine to boost acceptance and authorization rates.

The platform now integrates Paysafe’s card processing for credit and debit transactions, offering merchants in e-commerce, travel, regulated iGaming, and financial services the benefits of Paysafe’s 30 years of processing experience across multiple industries.

In line with Pay.com’s goal of providing a full range of payment options, the platform also supports Paysafe’s digital wallets, Skrill and Neteller, which are live in over 130 countries and widely recognized in e-commerce and iGaming.

Additionally, PaysafeCard, a voucher-based solution for cash-focused consumers, is integrated to further expand Pay.com’s offerings.

Paysafe is already processing payments for multiple Pay.com merchants, with 20+ additional merchants expected to join by the end of 2026.

Management Commentary

Rob Gatto, Chief Revenue Officer at Paysafe, stated, “Our collaboration will likely be a game-changer for online merchants, optimising payment routing, enhancing approval rates, and, above all, strengthening their checkouts and ultimately customer relationships.”

“More broadly, with Paysafe’s heritage and with our payment solutions serving as trust-marks for merchants worldwide, we expect to support Pay. com’s business growth and global expansion.”

Nicholas Banerjee, Chief Revenue Officer at Pay.com, added, “Integrating Paysafe into our platform enhances the advanced orchestration capabilities we provide to merchants, helping them maximise authorisation rates and optimise every transaction. This partnership ensures our customers benefit from greater flexibility across card payments and a wide range of alternative payment methods.”

Third-Quarter Results

In November, Paysafe reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 70 cents, missing the analyst consensus estimate of 73 cents.

Quarterly sales of $433.815 million (+2% year over year) missed the Street view of $439.514 million.

The firm cut its 2025 adjusted earnings-per-share outlook to $1.83-$1.88 from $2.21-$2.51, below the $2.42 analyst estimate.

PSFE Price Action: Paysafe shares were up 2.20% at $7.89 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock