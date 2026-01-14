Car-Mart Shrinks Footprint To Drive Efficiency, Protect Profits

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (“Car-Mart”) (NASDAQ:CRMT) said Tuesday it has completed the second phase of its SG&A cost-cutting plan, consolidating 13 underperforming locations into higher-performing nearby dealerships.

This realignment follows Phase 1 consolidations completed in November 2025.

Phase 1 included five store consolidations, while Phase 2 added 13 more. That brings the total to 18 locations consolidated across both phases.

Where The Stores Moved

Car-Mart shifted customers from smaller sites to nearby dealerships across several South-Central markets. Phase 2 spans Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Phase 1 included locations in Alabama, Kentucky, Oklahoma, and Tennessee. The company said customers will continue sales, service, and collections through the nearby dealerships.

Car-Mart remains committed to serving customers across its footprint and will continue to evaluate opportunities to optimize its store network in support of long-term profitability and growth, the company said.

Why Management Did It

“Our footprint optimization strategy reflects our commitment to operational excellence and disciplined capital allocation,” said Doug Campbell, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“By concentrating resources in our highest-performing markets, we are positioning Car-Mart to deliver improved returns while maintaining the exceptional customer experience that defines our brand. The flexibility provided by our new capital structure enables us to make these strategic decisions with confidence.”

Campbell also addressed the community impact of consolidations. “These decisions are never easy, and we approach them with deep respect for our associates, our customers, and the communities we serve,” continued Campbell.

“By realigning our footprint, we can operate more efficiently while continuing to provide the high level of service our customers expect.”

According to Benzinga Pro, CRMT stock has lost over 37% in 2023. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSE:CWS) and Gabelli ETFs Trust Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF (NYSE:GABF).

CRMT Price Action: America’s Car-Mart closed lower by 0.25% to $27.61 on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by virrage images via Shutterstock