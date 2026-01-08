SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) announced on Thursday a strategic move into Nvidia Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) artificial intelligence ecosystem.

The smart home technology firm said it joined Nvidia’s Connect Program to support development of its ceiling-based automation platform.

SKYX gained access to Nvidia’s cloud tools, GPU systems, and AI software frameworks.

The company plans to embed those resources across its product lineup.

Technology Platform

SKYX’s ceiling-mounted hub integrates safety sensors, lighting controls, audio systems, and wireless connectivity into one centralized device.

Nvidia’s ecosystem enables advanced speech recognition, anomaly detection, and real-time analytics inside the SKYX platform.

The collaboration supports SKYX’s plan to turn the ceiling into an intelligent control center for homes and commercial buildings.

Security Framework

Nvidia’s GPU and DPU infrastructure allows encrypted processing of anonymized device data while maintaining strict privacy controls.

SKYX plans to roll out next-generation safety monitoring, predictive alerts, and healthcare tools such as fall detection.

The company expects the AI upgrade to drive recurring revenue through subscriptions, analytics services, and device upgrades.

Senior AI Advisor Khadija Mustafa said, “This is a significant development that positions SKYX to lead the smart, safe home and AI solutions category.”

Founder and Executive Chairman Rani Kohen said, “The Nvidia Program gives us a tremendous advantage toward our safe and smart home goal.”

Market Context

AI-driven home automation continues to attract investor attention as demand for safety and efficiency rises worldwide.

Nvidia’s ecosystem could accelerate SKYX’s innovation cycle and strengthen product differentiation across global smart infrastructure markets.

SKYX plans to deploy its Nvidia-powered platform across U.S. and international projects, including large-scale smart city developments.

SKYX Price Action: SKYX Platforms shares were down 3.95% at $2.19 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image by Pixel-Shot via Shutterstock