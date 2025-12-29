Tutor Perini Wins $53 Million Rail Expansion Order In Honolulu

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) said Monday it has been awarded a design change order valued at approximately $53 million for the City Center Guideway and Stations Project in Honolulu, Hawaii. The award expands the company's role on the project by authorizing design work for an extension of the existing rail line.

The change order enables Tutor Perini to design a new segment that would extend the current terminus and connect Kakaʻako to Ala Moana. The scope includes the addition of two stations along the alignment, positioning the company for further work if the project advances into construction.

Potential Upside Tied to Funding

Tutor Perini stated that the total contract value could increase substantially if the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation secures additional funding and decides to proceed with the construction of the extension toward Ala Moana. The company noted it anticipates significant additional funding as future construction work for the extension is awarded.

The City Center Guideway and Stations Project is part of Honolulu's broader rail transit development, which aims to improve connectivity between urban neighborhoods and major commercial areas.

Tutor Perini is a diversified civil, building, and specialty construction company that provides general contracting and design-build services to public agencies and private customers worldwide. Founded in 1894, the company is recognized for delivering large, complex projects while maintaining strict safety and quality standards.

Its capabilities span design-bid-build, design-build, construction management, and public-private partnership projects, with in-house expertise across multiple construction disciplines.

