ECD Auto Design Expands 2026 Lineup With Heritage Coupes, Classic SUVs

ECD Auto Design Inc. (NASDAQ:ECDA) announced on Friday a major expansion of its 2026 product lineup, encompassing heritage-inspired coupes, classic SUVs, and modern lifestyle 4x4s.

The company said the expanded roadmap introduces new model families, deeper engineering refinement, and broader integration of modern safety and convenience features into classic platforms, reinforcing its design-led approach to bespoke automotive manufacturing.

ECD's Boutique division will expand with historically inspired performance programs influenced by BMW CSL-era models such as the E9, E24, and E30; classic Jaguar GTO-style sports cars with hand-built aluminum bodies; vintage Porsche interpretations featuring 1990s-inspired aggressive styling and turbocharged performance; and heritage Mustang redesigns paired with Roush performance engine packages.

The company said these programs emphasize design accuracy, elevated materials, and modern engineering.

Classic SUV Strategy And Safety Upgrades

ECD is restructuring its classic SUV business into two divisions, Heritage and Custom, each supported by a dedicated production line.

The Heritage Line will focus on period-correct restorations with essential modern upgrades, while the Custom Line will offer more personalized options and advanced mechanical features. The company also plans to add a new American classic SUV platform in 2026.

A parallel safety modernization initiative will introduce features including ABS, global remote locking systems, and power-assisted tailgates.

"Every lesson we've learned over the past decade is now applied before any of our classic SUVs enter production," said Elliot Humble, Product Development Director at ECD Auto Design.

Modern Platforms And 2026 Outlook

Through Chelsea Truck Company USA, ECD is expanding modern programs across platforms, including the Land Rover Defender, Ineos Grenadier, Range Rover models, Jeep, Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen, and Toyota Land Cruiser.

"2026 represents a breakthrough year for ECD's product development," CEO Scott Wallace said, citing the company's most comprehensive portfolio to date.

Reverse Stock Split

On December 22, 2025, ECD Automotive Design announced that it would implement a 1-for-5 reverse stock split, effective at the market open on December 26, 2025.

