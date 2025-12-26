Leifras Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFS) on Thursday disclosed that it has entered into a 2.5 billion Japanese Yen (around $16 million) commitment line agreement with Chikuho Bank and Mizuho Bank to support its operations.

The company plans to use the amount for operations, including its children’s sports school business and the expansion of local club activities.

School Refusal Deal

Separately, on Friday, the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Tachibana Gakuen Educational Institution and Matsumoto Co., Ltd. to launch a joint initiative to support students affected by school refusal in Japan.

According to the agreement, Leifras will contribute its sports education and operational expertise, Tachibana Gakuen will provide guidance on school management and student support, and Matsumoto will supply land and facilities in Kitakyushu City, overseeing project execution.

Kiyotaka Ito, Representative Director and Chief Executive Officer of Leifras, stated that the company plans to launch a scalable and profitable model in Fukuoka Prefecture before accelerating its expansion across Japan, positioning the initiative as a core growth driver for the business.

He added that the project “is not intended to remain limited to the framework of the three companies alone,” signaling ambitions to build a wider partnership network.

Ito said Leifras aims to develop a broader business ecosystem by integrating the expertise and technologies of multiple partners to deliver higher value-added services.

He noted that the new business model for supporting school refusal developed through the project is expected to gain traction in Japan and, over time, be adapted for Western markets facing similar challenges.

LFS Price Action: LFS shares closed lower by 4.83% at $3.35 on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

