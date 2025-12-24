Daktronics Makes Bold MicroLED Bet With IP And Talent Grab

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) on Tuesday announced the acquisition of intellectual property, equipment assets, and technical expertise from X Display Company Technology Limited (XDC), a specialist in mass-transfer processes and MicroLED technology.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The Brookings, South Dakota–based company said the transaction will strengthen its display technology capabilities and support future product growth, with a sharper focus on MicroLED systems.

Also Read: Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Futures Drop On Christmas Eve Despite Strong Q3 GDP Report—UiPath, AST SpaceMobile, Ramaco Resources In Focus

The company has invested in XDC since 2020 to accelerate these developments.

Daktronics is a major U.S. designer and builder of dynamic video screens and control systems for venues and businesses worldwide.

Key Assets Acquired

The company will own XDC’s proprietary mass-transfer and MicroLED fabrication technologies. It also gains specialized manufacturing gear for MicroLED and MicroIC displays.

In addition, 15 engineers with deep expertise in mass-transfer, MicroLED development and MicroIC design joined the Daktronics team.

MicroLED screens offer brighter images, better contrast, greater energy efficiency and longer life than many LCD solutions.

Daktronics said these qualities will help its products stand out in both large and medium screen markets.

Industry research firm Futuresource projects the narrow pixel pitch (NPP) segment, which includes some MicroLED systems, could reach about $12 billion by 2029.

Daktronics said the acquisition puts it in a strong position to capture both high-volume and smaller display opportunities.

Interim President and CEO Brad Wiemann said the move reinforces Daktronics’ resolve to lead in next-generation display technology. He added that integrating new technical talent boosts the company’s engineering strength.

DAKT Price Action: Daktronics shares closed at $18.91 on Tuesday, up 1.18%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next:

Photo by MacroEcon via Shutterstock