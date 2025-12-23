VivoPower Weighs Solar Asset Sales To Fund AI Push

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) stock rose Tuesday after the company disclosed a major shift to focus its global resources on its Power-to-X strategy.

VivoPower’s Power-to-X strategy is supported by two platforms, Caret Digital and Vivo Federation, that have demonstrated the importance of controlling power, land, and sovereign-grade counterparties for next-generation compute infrastructure.

Building on this foundation, the company is now prioritizing the high-margin AI computational market.

VivoPower is targeting “non-crowded” sovereign markets, which include the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Southeast Asia, and select EU hubs, where grid access is the main bottleneck for AI hyperscalers and where it holds strong relationships.

The company is in advanced talks to acquire energized data centers and strategic power sites, positioning itself as a “Sovereign AI Infrastructure Landlord.”

U.S. Solar Portfolio Review

Amid soaring demand for low-cost, sustainable power from AI hyperscalers, VivoPower is reassessing its previously mothballed 682MW U.S. solar development portfolio for potential immediate monetization.

The company plans to divest these assets to redeploy capital into its high-growth Sovereign AI hubs in target markets, where energy-ready land commands unprecedented returns.

VVPR Price Action: Vivopower International shares were up 3.17% at $2.60 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

