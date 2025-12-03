Archer Aviation Plots 10-Minute Flights In Miami With Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross

The electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) segment could be getting a renewed push thanks to President Donald Trump and the current White House administration. Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) is poised to capitalize on sector growth through new hubs around the world. The company announced plans for a new Miami Air Taxi Network on Wednesday.

Archer Aviation's Miami Air Taxi Network

Archer is launching an air taxi network in Florida that will connect Miami, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton. The network adds to the company’s existing planned hubs in places like Los Angeles.

The eVTOL company is partnering with Dragon Global's Magic City Innovation District and Related Ross, a real estate company led by billionaire and Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross.

Archer's goal is to offer 10- to 20-minute electric flights across key regions of South Florida, providing an alternative transportation option that can save consumers time.

The company's Midnight piloted aircraft is designed to carry four passengers and replace 60- to 90-minute car commutes with 10- to 20-minute safe, cost-competitive flights.

The Miami Air Taxi Network plans to offer travel between the three major international airports in the region, which are the Miami International Airport, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Palm Beach International Airport.

"Miami has never been afraid to bet on the future. We're a city that attracts visionaries, embraces breakthrough technology, and turns bold ideas into real impact," Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said.

Suarez said Archer could help Miami elevate the region "as a global capital for innovation and mobility."

Related Ross Partnership

Under the terms of the new partnership, Related Ross plans to develop a vertiport within the downtown West Palm Beach development, creating a new premium mobility hub in a fast-growing commercial area of the region.

Hard Rock Stadium has an existing helipad that Archer Aviation will use. The stadium is home to the Dolphins, the University of Miami Hurricanes and the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix.

Apogee Golf Club, which Ross co-founded, also has an existing helipad that will be readied for Archer.

"Our partnership with Archer marks a pivotal step in expanding South Florida's regional connectivity through cutting-edge technology," Related Ross CEO Stephen Ross said. "We're excited to embrace a forward-thinking vision that transforms how people and businesses move across the region."

Related Ross has more than $10 billion in planned investments in Palm Beach County.

Ross is ranked 186th on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, with a net worth of $15.2 billion.

Archer Shares Climb

Archer stock is up 2.0% to $7.80 on Wednesday versus a 52-week trading range of $5.48 to $14.62. Archer shares are down 18.4% year-to-date in 2025.

Image courtesy of Archer Aviation.