Bridger Aerospace Expands Super Scooper Fleet With $50 Million Aircraft Deal

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) shares traded lower on Monday after the company penned a deal to purchase two Canadair CL-215T amphibious aircraft from MAB Funding, LLC for $50 million.

Details

With this acquisition, Bridger expands its Super Scooper fleet from six to eight aircraft.

The deal further cements its status as the largest privately held Super Scooper fleet globally.

The buyout is scheduled to close by the end of the year, subject to standard closing conditions.

Meanwhile, two more Super Scoopers within the MAB Funding partnership are undergoing return-to-service upgrades at Bridger's Albacete Aero facility in Spain, with completion targeted for 2026.

Once those aircraft are operational, Bridger plans to assess the best approach for incorporating them into its firefighting fleet.

This acquisition boosts Bridger’s ability to secure more contracts and expand mission coverage for the 2026 wildfire season and future operations.

Management Commentary

“We believe this transformative expansion directly enhances our ability to combat increasingly severe wildfires, better serve our government agency partners, and protect communities and critical infrastructure. The Super Scoopers are vital for initial attack and have a long history of effectiveness as the only purpose-built aerial firefighting aircraft,” said Sam Davis, CEO of Bridger Aerospace.

”Demand for these assets has been strong and we expect that these aircraft have the potential to drive substantial new revenue and cash flow growth for years to come. We look forward to putting these aircraft to work in 2026 with multiple contract opportunities pending, and building upon our mission to protect lives, property, critical infrastructure and the environment.”

Recent Key Events

Last week, Bridger Aerospace announced that Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Eric Gerratt plans to retire following the filing of the company's 10-K in March 2026.

To support a smooth transition, Board Director Anne Hayes has been named Deputy CFO and will succeed Gerratt as CFO.

Earlier this month, the company reported third-quarter EPS of $0.37, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32, with revenue of $67.89 million surpassing the $48.40 million estimate.

The company raised its FY25 sales guidance to $118 million–$122 million, from $105 million–$111 million, versus the $109.9 million consensus.

Price Action: BAER shares are down 2.47% at $1.775 at the last check on Monday.

