EXCLUSIVE: Draganfly Scores International Defense Order

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) on Thursday announced that it has bagged a significant international military order for Commander 3XL drones.

DPRO stock is racing ahead of the pack. Watch the momentum here

The order, placed through a recognized defense contractor, represents a significant milestone for Draganfly.

Due to contractual and regulatory restrictions, specific customer details cannot be disclosed.

Also Read: Draganfly Lands Second Order from Major US Telecom for ‘Tethered’ Emergency Drones

Deatils

It also marks Draganfly's selection for the first phase of a formal evaluation process as part of an ongoing program to integrate drone solutions throughout military operations.

However, the procurement underscores the rapidly growing international demand for secure, NDAA-compliant unmanned systems capable of supporting a wide variety of operational needs, including situational awareness, reconnaissance and logistics support, while providing the flexibility to adapt to emerging payloads and technologies in the future.

The Commander 3XL platform is a modular and highly adaptable unmanned system engineered for the most demanding defense and government missions.

Built to rigorous operational standards, the configuration selected includes an AES 256 secure communication link, a rugged ground control station and flexible payload architecture supporting intelligence, real-time surveillance, and logistical applications.

Draganfly Drone

Also this week, Draganfly completed live border-security demonstration missions with its Outrider Border Drone platform, showcasing long-endurance surveillance and emergency-response operations across challenging U.S.–Mexico border terrain. The successful demos, conducted with the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, drew strong interest from federal, state, and military agencies now exploring procurement and deployment opportunities.

DPRO Price Action: Draganfly shares were up 4.76% at $7.49 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next:

Photo by MacroEcon via Shutterstock