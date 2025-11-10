EXCLUSIVE: Cycurion Wins $1 Million+ Contract To Modernize Federal Emergency Warning Network

Cybersecurity and IT services company Cycurion, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCU) announced Monday that it has bagged a contract with a leading telecommunications company to deliver network deployment services supporting a critical modernization initiative for one of the federal government's largest agencies.

The rollout encompasses more than 1,300 sites across all 50 states and U.S. territories, with an expected duration of 24 to 36 months and a potential total value exceeding $1 million.

The multi-year project aims to replace decades-old infrastructure with a resilient, secure, and flexible communication network, enhancing emergency warning capabilities.

Cycurion has maintained a trusted partnership with this telecommunications provider for over 20 years.

Other Wins

Last week, Cycurion won a $1.145 million contract to modernize legacy data systems for one of America's largest county-level public guardian offices.

The four-month initiative will migrate decades of sensitive case and client data from outdated AS400 and Microsoft Access environments into a secure, unified Microsoft SQL Server (MSSQL) platform.

CYCU Price Action: Cycurion shares were up 2.08% at $2.45 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $2.15, according to Benzinga Pro data.

