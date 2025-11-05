EXCLUSIVE: Cycurion Wins $1.1 Million Contract To Modernize Data Systems For Major US County

Cybersecurity and IT services company Cycurion, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCU) on Wednesday announced that its subsidiary, SLG Innovation, Inc, won a contract.

The $1.145 million contract is to modernize legacy data systems for one of America's largest county-level public guardian offices.

The four-month initiative will migrate decades of sensitive case and client data from outdated AS400 and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) Access environments into a secure, unified Microsoft SQL Server (MSSQL) platform.

SLG will lead end-to-end execution, including data mapping, transformation logic, rigorous testing, and post-migration support—delivering enhanced data integrity, real-time accessibility, and long-term scalability to support the agency's mission of protecting vulnerable citizens.

Cycurion CEO L. Kevin Kelly said the company is replacing outdated legacy systems with modern, resilient infrastructure in one of America's largest counties to power mission-critical operations.

Building on its Florida State Term Contract and a $73.6 million backlog, Cycurion is reinforcing its leadership in essential modernization services that remain fully operational and funded despite federal or state budget disruptions, he added.

Price Action: CYCU stock closed lower by 7.92% at $2.79 at Tuesday.

