EXCLUSIVE: Brazil Potash Appoints Advisor To Unlock Global Funding Opportunities

Brazil Potash Corp. (AMEX:GRO) on Monday disclosed that it has appointed BTIG, LLC as its lead financial advisor.

The company has appointed the advisor to secure an equity investment at the project level to fund the project construction.

Notably, BTIG plans to bring in new strategic partners to invest at the project level, which will allow Brazil Potash to secure major construction funding with minimal shareholder dilution.

Matt Simpson, Chief Executive Officer of Brazil Potash, added, ”BTIG’s mandate covers international markets, complementing our ongoing discussions with select strategic parties in Brazil, China and select other regions where we have existing relationships, ensuring we pursue all available financing pathways efficiently.”

”BTIG’s deep expertise in the chemicals, minerals, and natural resources sectors and extensive global network make them the ideal partner to help us secure the capital required to bring this world-class potash project into production.”

Recent Key Events

Notably, the company continues to explore other ways to optimize its capital structure.

The ways include similar carve-out opportunities for discrete project components, such as the recent Fictor Energia partnership for power transmission infrastructure.

Also, last week, Brazil Potash disclosed the enactment of its third and final commercial offtake deal between Potássio do Brasil Ltda and Kimia Solutions Ltda.

Price Action: GRO shares are trading lower by 3.23% at $2.40 premarket at the last check on Monday.

